The oddsmakers think the Gasparilla Bowl between the UCF Knights and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will be a relatively close one, with the Knights favored by 4.5 points. Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida will host the matchup on December 22, 2023, starting at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN. An over/under of 64 points has been set for the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UCF vs. Georgia Tech matchup.

UCF vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

  • Date: Friday, December 22, 2023
  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • City: Tampa, Florida
  • Venue: Raymond James Stadium

UCF vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UCF Moneyline Georgia Tech Moneyline
BetMGM UCF (-4.5) 64 -210 +175 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel UCF (-4.5) 63.5 -192 +158 Bet on this game with FanDuel

UCF vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends

  • UCF has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.
  • The Knights have covered the spread twice this season (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.
  • Georgia Tech has compiled a 7-4-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • When playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs this year, the Yellow Jackets have an ATS record of 4-2.

UCF 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

