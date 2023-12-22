Sportsbooks have listed player props for Stephen Curry and others when the Golden State Warriors host the Washington Wizards at Chase Center on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Warriors vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and MNMT

Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -147) 5.5 (Over: -143) 4.5 (Over: -139)

The 29.5-point total set for Curry on Friday is 1.3 more points than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebound average of 4.7 is 0.2 more than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (4.5).

Curry's season-long assist average -- 4.4 per game -- is 1.1 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet total (5.5).

Curry has averaged 4.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Friday's game (4.5).

Klay Thompson Props

PTS REB 3PM 20.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -154) 3.5 (Over: -164)

Klay Thompson is scoring 17.1 points per game this season, 3.4 fewer than his over/under on Friday.

He has collected 3.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

He has connected on 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under on Friday.

