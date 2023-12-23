Will Brayden Point Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 23?
Will Brayden Point find the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning square off against the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Brayden Point score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)
Point stats and insights
- In 11 of 34 games this season, Point has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Capitals.
- On the power play, Point has accumulated seven goals and seven assists.
- Point's shooting percentage is 17.8%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.
Capitals defensive stats
- On defense, the Capitals are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 82 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Point recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|3
|2
|1
|17:26
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|18:27
|Home
|W 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|20:54
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|21:50
|Away
|W 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|21:58
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|21:27
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|20:45
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/6/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|19:37
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|17:04
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|21:03
|Away
|L 8-1
Lightning vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+
