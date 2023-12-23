Brayden Point will be on the ice when the Tampa Bay Lightning and Washington Capitals play at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. Looking to wager on Point's props? Here is some information to help you.

Brayden Point vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+

BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Point Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Point has averaged 20:14 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -7.

Point has a goal in 11 games this season out of 34 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Point has a point in 21 of 34 games this year, with multiple points in nine of them.

Point has an assist in 16 of 34 games this season, with multiple assists on five occasions.

The implied probability that Point goes over his points prop total is 69.4%, based on the odds.

There is a 48.8% chance of Point having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Point Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 82 goals in total (2.7 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 34 Games 3 38 Points 1 16 Goals 0 22 Assists 1

