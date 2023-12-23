The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (9-1) hope to extend an eight-game home winning run when hosting the No. 14 Florida Atlantic Owls (9-2) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Florida Atlantic vs. Arizona Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

  • The Owls are shooting 50.8% from the field, 10.8% higher than the 40% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
  • Florida Atlantic has compiled a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40% from the field.
  • The Owls are the 154th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 28th.
  • The Owls average 15.8 more points per game (83.5) than the Wildcats give up (67.7).
  • When it scores more than 67.7 points, Florida Atlantic is 8-1.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Florida Atlantic scored 82.1 points per game at home last season, and 75.9 on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Owls allowed 3.3 fewer points per game at home (64.2) than away (67.5).
  • At home, Florida Atlantic knocked down 10.4 3-pointers per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged away (9.9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (37.7%) than away (38%).

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 Illinois L 98-89 Madison Square Garden
12/13/2023 Florida International W 94-60 FAU Arena
12/16/2023 Saint Bonaventure W 64-54 MassMutual Center
12/23/2023 Arizona - T-Mobile Arena
12/30/2023 @ FGCU - Alico Arena
1/2/2024 East Carolina - FAU Arena

