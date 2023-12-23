For bracketology insights around Florida Atlantic and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 Preseason national championship odds: +5000

How Florida Atlantic ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-2 0-0 15 14 13

Florida Atlantic's best wins

Against the No. 4 Arizona Wildcats on December 23, Florida Atlantic secured its signature win of the season, a 96-95 overtime victory. Johnell Davis posted a team-high 35 points with nine rebounds and three assists in the matchup against Arizona.

Next best wins

96-89 over Texas A&M (No. 34/RPI) on November 24

91-86 over Butler (No. 43/RPI) on November 23

84-50 over Virginia Tech (No. 53/RPI) on November 26

83-58 at home over Liberty (No. 60/RPI) on November 30

90-74 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 63/RPI) on December 2

Florida Atlantic's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 3-1 | Quadrant 2: 3-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-1

Florida Atlantic has tied for the third-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country according to the RPI (three).

The Owls have tied for the third-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Florida Atlantic has the sixth-hardest schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Owls have 16 games left versus teams over .500. They have 17 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

FAU has 19 games remaining this season, and two of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Florida Atlantic's next game

Matchup: Florida Gulf Coast Eagles vs. Florida Atlantic Owls

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles vs. Florida Atlantic Owls Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

