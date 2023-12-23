The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (9-1) are favored (by 6.5 points) to extend an eight-game home win streak when they host the No. 14 Florida Atlantic Owls (9-2) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. The matchup's point total is 161.5.

Florida Atlantic vs. Arizona Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arizona -6.5 161.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Owls Betting Records & Stats

Florida Atlantic has played four games this season that have had more than 161.5 combined points scored.

Florida Atlantic's games this season have had an average of 151.5 points, 10 fewer points than this game's total.

So far this season, Florida Atlantic has compiled an 8-3-0 record against the spread.

Florida Atlantic came away victorious in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Owls have a record of 2-1 when they're set as an underdog of +230 or more by bookmakers this season.

Florida Atlantic has an implied victory probability of 30.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Florida Atlantic vs. Arizona Over/Under Stats

Games Over 161.5 % of Games Over 161.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arizona 4 40% 92.3 175.8 67.7 135.8 158.1 Florida Atlantic 4 36.4% 83.5 175.8 68.1 135.8 147.8

Additional Florida Atlantic Insights & Trends

The Owls put up 15.8 more points per game (83.5) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (67.7).

When it scores more than 67.7 points, Florida Atlantic is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

Florida Atlantic vs. Arizona Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arizona 9-1-0 7-0 4-6-0 Florida Atlantic 8-3-0 0-0 6-5-0

Florida Atlantic vs. Arizona Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arizona Florida Atlantic 15-2 Home Record 17-0 6-4 Away Record 11-3 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 85.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.1 77.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.9 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

