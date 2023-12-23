For bracketology analysis around Florida International and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

How Florida International ranks

Record CUSA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-5 0-0 NR NR 275

Florida International's best wins

Florida International's best win this season came against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 161) in the RPI. Florida International took home the 54-51 win at home on December 3. Courtney Prenger led the way versus Bethune-Cookman, dropping 10 points. Second on the team was Kaliah Henderson with 10 points.

Next best wins

87-63 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 261/RPI) on December 19

88-81 at home over Jacksonville (No. 283/RPI) on December 1

88-59 at home over Bryant (No. 285/RPI) on November 24

65-62 on the road over Florida Atlantic (No. 291/RPI) on December 14

73-55 at home over Chicago State (No. 319/RPI) on December 20

Florida International's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-4

The Panthers have tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country according to the RPI (seven), but also have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 4 defeats (four).

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Florida International has the 331st-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

Of the Panthers' 17 remaining games this year, 15 are against teams with worse records, and seven are against teams with records over .500.

FIU has 17 games remaining this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Florida International's next game

Matchup: Florida International Panthers vs. Utah Tech Trailblazers

Florida International Panthers vs. Utah Tech Trailblazers Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

