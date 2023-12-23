Gary Harris plus his Orlando Magic teammates take on the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In a 118-114 loss to the Bucks (his most recent game) Harris produced 14 points and five assists.

In this article we will dive into Harris' prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Gary Harris Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 7.1 5.8 Rebounds -- 1.8 1.6 Assists -- 1.9 2.0 PRA -- 10.8 9.4 PR -- 8.9 7.4 3PM 1.5 1.3 0.8



Gary Harris Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, Harris has made 2.4 shots per game, which accounts for 4.8% of his team's total makes.

Harris is averaging 4.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 10.8% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Harris' opponents, the Pacers, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 107.0 possessions per game, while his Magic average 102.4 per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams.

Conceding 126.1 points per contest, the Pacers are the 29th-ranked team in the league defensively.

On the glass, the Pacers are eighth in the NBA, conceding 42.8 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Pacers have given up 25.6 per game, 11th in the league.

Giving up 10.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Pacers are the second-ranked team in the NBA.

Gary Harris vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/19/2023 22 13 0 2 3 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.