The Atlanta Hawks (12-16) play the Memphis Grizzlies (8-19) as only 1.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSSEX.

Hawks vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSEX

BSSE and BSSEX Live Stream:

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawks 120 - Grizzlies 112

Hawks vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Hawks (- 1.5)

Hawks (- 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-8.1)

Hawks (-8.1) Pick OU: Under (237.5)



Under (237.5) Computer Predicted Total: 232.1

The Hawks (7-21-0 ATS) have covered the spread 25% of the time, 15.7% less often than the Grizzlies (11-16-0) this season.

Atlanta covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 16.7% of the time. That's less often than Memphis covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (33.3%).

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2023-24, Atlanta does it more often (64.3% of the time) than Memphis (37%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Hawks are 7-5, while the Grizzlies are 3-14 as moneyline underdogs.

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks have been forced to count on their offense, which ranks third-best in the NBA (122.8 points per game), as they rank third-worst in the league defensively with only 122.9 points allowed per contest.

With 44.2 boards per game, Atlanta is 13th in the NBA. It cedes 43.9 rebounds per contest, which ranks 18th in the league.

So far this year, the Hawks rank 16th in the league in assists, putting up 25.9 per game.

Atlanta ranks fifth-best in the NBA by forcing 14.6 turnovers per game. It ranks 15th in the league by committing 13.1 turnovers per contest.

The Hawks rank sixth in the NBA with 14.5 threes per game this season. Meanwhile, they rank ninth with a 37.8% shooting percentage from three-point land.

