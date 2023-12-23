The Tampa Bay Lightning will travel to face the Washington Capitals on Saturday, December 23, with the Capitals victorious in three straight games.

BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+ is the spot to tune in to see the Lightning and the Capitals hit the ice.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Lightning vs Capitals Additional Info

Lightning Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Lightning are allowing 119 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 30th in league play.

The Lightning score the fourth-most goals in the NHL (116 total, 3.4 per game).

In the past 10 contests, the Lightning are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Lightning have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that time.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 33 23 34 57 48 29 0% Brayden Point 34 16 22 38 13 11 44.3% Steven Stamkos 31 15 20 35 18 5 52.2% Victor Hedman 32 5 27 32 25 5 - Brandon Hagel 34 10 18 28 20 12 51.4%

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals have one of the top defenses in the league, allowing 82 total goals (2.7 per game), third in the league.

With 73 goals (2.4 per game), the Capitals have the NHL's 31st-ranked offense.

In the last 10 games, the Capitals have gone 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Capitals have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) during that time.

Capitals Key Players