Lightning vs. Capitals December 23 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning's Steven Stamkos and the Washington Capitals' John Carlson are two of the most exciting players to watch when these squads meet on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Capital One Arena.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Lightning vs. Capitals Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Lightning (-140)
- Total: 6
- TV: BSSUN,MNMT,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Lightning Players to Watch
- Nikita Kucherov is one of Tampa Bay's top contributors with 57 points. He has scored 23 goals and picked up 34 assists this season.
- Brayden Point has chipped in with 38 points (16 goals, 22 assists).
- Stamkos' total of 35 points is via 15 goals and 20 assists.
- Andrei Vasilevskiy (7-5-0) has a 2.9 goals against average and a .901% save percentage (39th in league).
Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!
Capitals Players to Watch
- Dylan Strome's 13 goals and seven assists in 30 games give him 20 points on the season.
- With 20 total points (0.7 per game), including six goals and 14 assists through 30 games, Alexander Ovechkin is crucial for Washington's offense.
- This season, Carlson has one goal and 18 assists, for a season point total of 19.
- In the crease, Charlie Lindgren's record stands at 7-3-2 on the season, allowing 31 goals (2.4 goals against average) and amassing 392 saves with a .927% save percentage (fourth-best in the league).
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Lightning vs. Capitals Stat Comparison
|Lightning Rank
|Lightning AVG
|Capitals AVG
|Capitals Rank
|9th
|3.41
|Goals Scored
|2.43
|30th
|27th
|3.5
|Goals Allowed
|2.73
|10th
|16th
|30.5
|Shots
|27.9
|29th
|19th
|31.1
|Shots Allowed
|31.1
|19th
|3rd
|30.91%
|Power Play %
|12.5%
|28th
|19th
|79.41%
|Penalty Kill %
|82.29%
|9th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.