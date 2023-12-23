On Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Orlando Magic (16-11) will look to break a five-game road losing streak when visiting the Indiana Pacers (14-13), airing at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSFL.

Magic vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSFL

BSIN and BSFL Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Magic vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Magic vs Pacers Additional Info

Magic vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Pacers average 127.1 points per game (first in the league) while giving up 126.1 per contest (29th in the NBA). They have a +26 scoring differential overall.

The Magic are outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game, with a +71 scoring differential overall. They put up 113 points per game (20th in NBA) and give up 110.4 per contest (fourth in league).

These two teams are scoring 240.1 points per game between them, 3.4 fewer than this matchup's total.

These two teams surrender a combined 236.5 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Indiana has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Orlando has covered 18 times in 27 games with a spread this year.

Magic Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Paolo Banchero 22.5 -120 20.7 Franz Wagner 22.5 -105 20.1

Magic and Pacers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Magic +10000 +4000 - Pacers +8000 +3500 -

