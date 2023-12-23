On Saturday, December 23, 2023, the Indiana Pacers (12-8) hit the court against the Orlando Magic (15-7) at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSFL.

Magic vs. Pacers Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSIN, BSFL

Magic Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Paolo Banchero gets the Magic 20.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Magic are getting 20.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Franz Wagner this year.

The Magic are receiving 15.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game from Cole Anthony this year.

Jalen Suggs is putting up 12.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He is draining 44.9% of his shots from the field and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per contest.

The Magic are getting 12.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Moritz Wagner this year.

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton averages 26.9 points, 4.0 boards and 11.9 assists per game, shooting 52.1% from the field and 44.7% from downtown with 4.0 made treys per game (second in NBA).

Myles Turner puts up 16.6 points, 1.4 assists and 7.9 rebounds per contest.

Bruce Brown averages 12.7 points, 2.8 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.

Buddy Hield averages 13.6 points, 2.7 assists and 2.8 boards.

Bennedict Mathurin puts up 13.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 44.7% from the field and 36.9% from downtown with 1.3 made treys per game.

Magic vs. Pacers Stat Comparison

Pacers Magic 128.4 Points Avg. 114.5 124.9 Points Allowed Avg. 109.6 50.8% Field Goal % 47.9% 38.1% Three Point % 34.6%

