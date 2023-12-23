The Orlando Magic (16-11) have four players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to take on the Indiana Pacers (14-13) on Saturday, December 23 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with tip-off at 7:00 PM ET.

The Magic dropped their last matchup 118-114 against the Bucks on Thursday. Franz Wagner totaled 29 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Magic.

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kevon Harris SG Out Coach'S Decision Markelle Fultz PG Out Knee 11.4 3.4 4.0 Joe Ingles SF Out Ankle 4.9 2.8 3.4 Jalen Suggs SG Out Wrist 12.4 3.5 2.5

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Pacers Injuries: Jalen Smith: Out (Knee/Heel)

Magic vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and BSFL

