How to Watch the Magic vs. Pacers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Orlando Magic (16-11) will try to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (14-13) on December 23, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pacers and Magic.
Magic vs. Pacers Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- Live Stream on Fubo
Magic vs Pacers Additional Info
|Pacers vs Magic Injury Report
|Pacers vs Magic Players to Watch
|Pacers vs Magic Betting Trends & Stats
|Pacers vs Magic Prediction
|Pacers vs Magic Odds/Over/Under
|Pacers vs Magic Player Props
Magic Stats Insights
- The Magic are shooting 47.3% from the field, 3.7% lower than the 51.0% the Pacers' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Orlando has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 51.0% from the field.
- The Pacers are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 12th.
- The Magic score 13.1 fewer points per game (113.0) than the Pacers give up (126.1).
- When it scores more than 126.1 points, Orlando is 4-0.
Magic Home & Away Comparison
- The Magic put up more points per game at home (118.9) than on the road (106.7), and also give up fewer points at home (107.5) than away (113.5).
- Orlando is giving up fewer points at home (107.5 per game) than away (113.5).
- The Magic collect 3.7 more assists per game at home (27.0) than away (23.3).
Magic Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kevon Harris
|Out
|Coach'S Decision
|Joe Ingles
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Jalen Suggs
|Questionable
|Wrist
|Markelle Fultz
|Out
|Knee
