The Vanderbilt Commodores (4-7) will attempt to stop a three-game losing stretch when visiting the Memphis Tigers (9-2) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at FedExForum. This game is at 4:00 PM ET on CBS.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Memphis vs. Vanderbilt matchup in this article.

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: CBS

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends

Memphis has put together a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of six out of the Tigers' nine games this season have gone over the point total.

Vanderbilt has covered three times in 11 chances against the spread this season.

Commodores games have hit the over three out of 11 times this year.

Memphis Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 Oddsmakers rate Memphis higher (20th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (25th-best).

The Tigers' national championship odds have jumped from +6000 at the beginning of the season to +5000, the -biggest change among all teams.

With odds of +5000, Memphis has been given a 2% chance of winning the national championship.

Vanderbilt Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 Vanderbilt, based on its national championship odds (+100000), ranks significantly better (87th in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (249th).

Sportsbooks have moved the Commodores' national championship odds down from +25000 at the start of the season to +100000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the -biggest change.

The implied probability of Vanderbilt winning the national championship, based on its +100000 moneyline odds, is 0.1%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.