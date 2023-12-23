Miami-Dade County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Miami-Dade County, Florida today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Miami-Dade County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Miami Northwestern High School at Coral Springs High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Coral Springs, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.