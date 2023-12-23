Moritz Wagner will take the court for the Orlando Magic on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Indiana Pacers.

Wagner, in his last appearance, had 21 points and eight rebounds in a 118-114 loss to the Bucks.

Below, we dig into Wagner's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Moritz Wagner Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.0 11.0 Rebounds 5.5 4.3 4.1 Assists -- 1.1 1.0 PRA -- 17.4 16.1 PR -- 16.3 15.1



Moritz Wagner Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, he's put up 8.8% of the Magic's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.7 per contest.

Wagner's opponents, the Pacers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th in the NBA with 107 possessions per game, while his Magic rank 26th in possessions per game with 102.4.

Conceding 126.1 points per game, the Pacers are the 29th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Pacers allow 42.8 rebounds per game, ranking eighth in the NBA.

The Pacers concede 25.6 assists per game, 11th-ranked in the NBA.

Moritz Wagner vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/19/2023 21 16 3 2 1 0 0

