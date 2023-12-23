What are North Florida's chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How North Florida ranks

Record ASUN Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-8 0-0 NR NR 240

North Florida's best wins

North Florida's signature win this season came against the Coppin State Eagles, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 269) in the RPI. North Florida brought home the 49-43 win on the road on December 4. Jayla Adams, as the leading scorer in the victory over Coppin State, posted 11 points, while Selma Eklund was second on the team with 11.

Next best wins

76-71 at home over Florida A&M (No. 272/RPI) on December 29

55-49 at home over Winthrop (No. 302/RPI) on December 20

North Florida's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-2

Based on the RPI, North Florida has four losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the sixth-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, North Florida is facing the 98th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

As far as the Ospreys' upcoming schedule, they have 10 games on tap versus teams that have a worse record, and they have five contests against teams above .500.

In terms of North Florida's upcoming schedule, it has 16 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

North Florida's next game

Matchup: North Florida Ospreys vs. Stetson Hatters

North Florida Ospreys vs. Stetson Hatters Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

