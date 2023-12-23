Osceola County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Osceola County, Florida today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Osceola County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Faith Christian Academy at City of Life Christian Academy
- Game Time: 5:20 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Altamonte Springs, FL
- Conference: 2A - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
