The Hawai'i Bowl will feature the San Jose State Spartans entering a showdown against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

San Jose State is putting up 33.3 points per game on offense (30th in the FBS), and ranks 62nd defensively with 25.8 points allowed per game. With 422.9 total yards per game on offense, Coastal Carolina ranks 39th in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 67th, giving up 380 total yards per game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Bowl Game Odds

San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina Key Statistics

San Jose State Coastal Carolina 405.3 (60th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 422.9 (51st) 354.7 (44th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 380 (60th) 186.2 (28th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.1 (70th) 219.1 (73rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 266.8 (33rd) 8 (7th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (51st) 21 (25th) Takeaways (Rank) 21 (25th)

San Jose State Stats Leaders

Chevan Cordeiro has 2,549 pass yards for San Jose State, completing 62.3% of his passes and collecting 19 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 213 rushing yards (17.8 ypg) on 74 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Kairee Robinson has 1,124 rushing yards on 157 carries with 18 touchdowns. He's also added 16 catches for 197 yards (16.4 per game) and two touchdowns through the air.

This season, Quali Conley has carried the ball 127 times for 809 yards (67.4 per game) and eight touchdowns, while also racking up 264 yards through the air.

Nick Nash's leads his squad with 695 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 47 catches (out of 75 targets) and scored eight touchdowns.

Dominick Mazotti has caught 23 passes for 322 yards (26.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Charles Ross has a total of 300 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 23 throws and scoring one touchdown.

Coastal Carolina Stats Leaders

Grayson McCall has compiled 1,919 yards (159.9 yards per game) while completing 67.4% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Braydon Bennett has run the ball 86 times for 381 yards, with five touchdowns. He's also tacked on 21 catches for 198 yards.

Ethan Vasko has piled up 318 yards (on 46 carries) with two touchdowns.

Sam Pinckney's 904 receiving yards (75.3 yards per game) are a team high. He has 64 catches on 100 targets with seven touchdowns.

Jared Brown has caught 58 passes and compiled 740 receiving yards (61.7 per game) with four touchdowns.

Jameson Tucker has racked up 395 reciving yards (32.9 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed San Jose State or Coastal Carolina gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.