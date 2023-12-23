The 68 Ventures Bowl will feature the South Alabama Jaguars heading into a showdown with the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

South Alabama is totaling 30.9 points per game on offense, which ranks them 45th in the FBS. Defensively, the defense ranks 36th, surrendering 21.9 points per contest. Eastern Michigan's offense has been a bottom-25 unit in total offense this season, registering 273.6 total yards per game, which ranks third-worst in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 70th with 382.8 total yards surrendered per contest.

South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan Key Statistics

South Alabama Eastern Michigan 424.9 (49th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 273.6 (131st) 326.4 (20th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 382.8 (64th) 160 (62nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 115 (111th) 264.9 (36th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 158.6 (124th) 19 (84th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (43rd) 19 (39th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (51st)

South Alabama Stats Leaders

Carter Bradley has thrown for 2,660 yards (221.7 ypg) to lead South Alabama, completing 67.8% of his passes and tossing 19 touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions this season.

La'Damian Webb has racked up 1,007 yards on 186 carries while finding the end zone 16 times as a runner.

Kentrel Bullock has racked up 380 yards on 77 carries, scoring three times.

Caullin Lacy's team-high 1,316 yards as a receiver have come on 91 catches (out of 122 targets) with seven touchdowns.

Jamaal Pritchett has put together a 756-yard season so far with six touchdowns, hauling in 49 passes on 76 targets.

DaMarcus Thomas has been the target of 33 passes and hauled in 24 receptions for 212 yards, an average of 17.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Eastern Michigan Stats Leaders

Austin Smith has racked up 1,775 yards on 57.4% passing while tossing nine touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 134 yards with two scores.

Samson Evans is his team's leading rusher with 142 carries for 635 yards, or 52.9 per game. He's found paydirt 12 times on the ground, as well.

Jaylon Jackson has rushed for 574 yards on 125 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching 22 passes for 221 yards and two scores.

Tanner Knue has collected 50 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 479 (39.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 85 times and has three touchdowns.

JB Mitchell III has caught 35 passes and compiled 398 receiving yards (33.2 per game) with one touchdown.

Hamze Elzayat's 45 targets have resulted in 25 receptions for 370 yards and two touchdowns.

