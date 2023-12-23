Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning will meet the Washington Capitals at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Stamkos' prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Steven Stamkos vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+

BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +170)

1.5 points (Over odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stamkos Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Stamkos has a plus-minus rating of -12, while averaging 16:48 on the ice per game.

Stamkos has scored a goal in a game 11 times this year over 31 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Stamkos has a point in 22 of 31 games this year, with multiple points in nine of them.

Stamkos has had an assist in a game 17 times this season over 31 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 37% that Stamkos goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 57.1% chance of Stamkos having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Stamkos Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 82 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 31 Games 3 35 Points 4 15 Goals 1 20 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.