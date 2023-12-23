On Saturday, Trae Young will lead the Atlanta Hawks (12-16) into a home game against Desmond Bane and the Memphis Grizzlies (8-19) at State Farm Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Hawks vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE and BSSEX

BSSE and BSSEX Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Trae Young vs. Desmond Bane Fantasy Comparison

Stat Trae Young Desmond Bane Total Fantasy Pts 1228.6 1000.7 Fantasy Pts Per Game 47.3 38.5 Fantasy Rank 25 7

Buy Bane and Young gear on Fanatics!

Trae Young vs. Desmond Bane Insights

Trae Young & the Hawks

Young averages 28.3 points, 3.0 boards and 11.2 assists, making 43.5% of his shots from the field and 39.5% from 3-point range, with 3.6 triples per game (third in NBA).

The Hawks have a -2 scoring differential, putting up 122.8 points per game (third in league) and allowing 122.9 (28th in NBA).

Atlanta is 13th in the NBA at 44.2 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 43.9 its opponents average.

The Hawks connect on 14.5 three-pointers per game (sixth-most in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.6. They shoot 37.8% from deep, and their opponents shoot 38.7%.

Atlanta has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 13.1 per game (15th in NBA) while forcing 14.6 (fifth in league).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Desmond Bane & the Grizzlies

Bane is posting 24.7 points, 5.2 assists and 4.5 boards per contest.

The Grizzlies average 106.4 points per game (30th in the league) while allowing 112.1 per contest (10th in the NBA). They have a -155 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 5.7 points per game.

Memphis ranks 24th in the league at 42.0 rebounds per game. That's 3.6 fewer than the 45.6 its opponents average.

The Grizzlies knock down 13.0 three-pointers per game (12th in the league) while shooting 33.7% from deep (27th in the NBA). They are making 1.3 fewer threes per contest than their opponents, who drain 14.3 per game while shooting 39.0%.

Memphis forces 15.0 turnovers per game (fourth in the league) while committing 14.2 (24th in NBA action).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trae Young vs. Desmond Bane Advanced Stats

Stat Trae Young Desmond Bane Plus/Minus Per Game 0.7 -4.3 Usage Percentage 32.0% 30.2% True Shooting Pct 59.3% 58.2% Total Rebound Pct 4.6% 7.2% Assist Pct 45.6% 27.5%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.