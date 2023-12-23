What are UCF's chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on UCF's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How UCF ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-3 0-0 NR NR 85

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UCF's best wins

When UCF beat the CSU Fullerton Titans, who are ranked No. 102 in the RPI, on November 16 by a score of 72-44, it was its best win of the season so far. With 25 points, Darius Johnson was the leading scorer versus CSU Fullerton. Second on the team was Jaylin Sellers, with 19 points.

Next best wins

74-71 over Charlotte (No. 120/RPI) on November 20

72-57 at home over Lipscomb (No. 142/RPI) on December 2

69-56 at home over Florida A&M (No. 145/RPI) on December 21

83-80 over South Dakota State (No. 169/RPI) on November 19

94-52 at home over Jacksonville (No. 175/RPI) on December 6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UCF's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 5-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

According to the RPI, UCF has five wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, the most in the country.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, UCF is playing the 271st-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Knights' upcoming schedule features four games against teams with worse records and 16 games against teams with records above .500.

UCF's upcoming schedule includes eight games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

UCF's next game

Matchup: UCF Knights vs. Bethune-Cookman Wildcats

UCF Knights vs. Bethune-Cookman Wildcats Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming UCF games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.