Big East rivals square off when the Villanova Wildcats (8-4, 1-0 Big East) travel to face the DePaul Blue Demons (2-8, 0-0 Big East) at Wintrust Arena, starting at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

Villanova vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX Sports Networks

Villanova Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points lower than the 45.5% the Blue Demons allow to opponents.

In games Villanova shoots better than 45.5% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.

The Wildcats are the 112th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Demons sit at 346th.

The Wildcats record just 3.5 fewer points per game (72.8) than the Blue Demons give up (76.3).

Villanova is 5-0 when scoring more than 76.3 points.

DePaul Stats Insights

The Blue Demons are shooting 44.0% from the field, 3% higher than the 41.0% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

DePaul has put together a 2-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.0% from the field.

The Blue Demons are the 346th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 163rd.

The Blue Demons' 68.5 points per game are only 3.7 more points than the 64.8 the Wildcats allow.

DePaul is 2-2 when allowing fewer than 72.8 points.

Villanova Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, Villanova put up 3.8 more points per game (70.4) than it did in road games (66.6).

In 2022-23, the Wildcats gave up 65.1 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 68.6.

When playing at home, Villanova drained 0.8 more three-pointers per game (8.4) than in road games (7.6). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (34.2%) compared to when playing on the road (30.9%).

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, DePaul scored 75.4 points per game last season, 9.0 more than it averaged away (66.4).

In 2022-23, the Blue Demons conceded 0.1 more points per game at home (77.5) than away (77.4).

DePaul knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.5 per game) than away (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.0%) than away (33.7%).

Villanova Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/5/2023 @ Kansas State L 72-71 Bramlage Coliseum 12/9/2023 UCLA W 65-56 Wells Fargo Center 12/20/2023 @ Creighton W 68-66 CHI Health Center Omaha 12/23/2023 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena 1/3/2024 Xavier - The William B. Finneran Pavilion 1/6/2024 St. John's - The William B. Finneran Pavilion

DePaul Upcoming Schedule