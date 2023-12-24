Who’s the Best Team in the Big 12? See our Weekly Women's Big 12 Power Rankings
See how every Big 12 team stacks up against the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.
Big 12 Power Rankings
1. Texas
- Current Record: 12-0 | Projected Record: 31-0
- Overall Rank: 4th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 109th
- Last Game: W 104-51 vs UT Rio Grande Valley
Next Game
- Opponent: Jackson State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28
- TV Channel: LHN
2. Kansas State
- Current Record: 12-1 | Projected Record: 27-4
- Overall Rank: 10th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 84th
- Last Game: W 84-52 vs Southern
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Cincinnati
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Baylor
- Current Record: 11-0 | Projected Record: 27-2
- Overall Rank: 11th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 158th
- Last Game: W 73-50 vs South Florida
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Texas
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
4. TCU
- Current Record: 13-0 | Projected Record: 25-5
- Overall Rank: 27th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 273rd
- Last Game: W 87-34 vs Mount St. Mary's
Next Game
- Opponent: BYU
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. West Virginia
- Current Record: 11-0 | Projected Record: 23-6
- Overall Rank: 28th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 293rd
- Last Game: W 103-52 vs Niagara
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Kansas
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
6. Kansas
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 18-11
- Overall Rank: 40th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 44th
- Last Game: W 69-52 vs Nebraska
Next Game
- Opponent: West Virginia
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
7. Iowa State
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 13-16
- Overall Rank: 54th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 83rd
- Last Game: W 87-70 vs Northern Iowa
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Oklahoma State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
8. Texas Tech
- Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 18-13
- Overall Rank: 59th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 181st
- Last Game: L 77-65 vs Oregon State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Houston
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
9. Oklahoma State
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 14-15
- Overall Rank: 60th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 58th
- Last Game: L 70-63 vs Oregon
Next Game
- Opponent: Iowa State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
10. UCF
- Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 13-14
- Overall Rank: 72nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 239th
- Last Game: W 67-41 vs Morgan State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Oklahoma
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
11. Houston
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 15-14
- Overall Rank: 76th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 245th
- Last Game: W 71-63 vs Rice
Next Game
- Opponent: Texas Tech
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
12. Oklahoma
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 10-19
- Overall Rank: 79th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 80th
- Last Game: L 79-70 vs Southern
Next Game
- Opponent: UCF
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
13. Cincinnati
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 11-18
- Overall Rank: 92nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 162nd
- Last Game: W 71-51 vs Siena
Next Game
- Opponent: Kansas State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
14. BYU
- Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 13-18
- Overall Rank: 94th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 205th
- Last Game: W 72-59 vs Nevada
Next Game
- Opponent: @ TCU
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
