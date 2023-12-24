Will Evan Engram score a touchdown when the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet in Week 16 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Will Evan Engram score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a TD)

Engram has hauled in 88 passes on 109 targets for 729 yards and three scores, averaging 52.1 yards per game.

Engram has had a touchdown catch in two of 14 games this season, scoring more than once in one of those contests.

Evan Engram Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 5 5 49 0 Week 2 Chiefs 8 6 57 0 Week 3 Texans 8 7 67 0 Week 4 Falcons 8 7 59 0 Week 5 @Bills 8 4 28 0 Week 6 Colts 7 7 41 0 Week 7 @Saints 7 5 45 0 Week 8 @Steelers 10 10 88 0 Week 10 49ers 7 4 12 0 Week 11 Titans 6 4 29 0 Week 12 @Texans 8 5 49 0 Week 13 Bengals 9 9 82 1 Week 14 @Browns 12 11 95 2 Week 15 Ravens 6 4 28 0

