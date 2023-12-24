The Jacksonville Jaguars (8-6) take a three-game losing streak into their contest with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. The line predicts a close game, with the Jaguars favored by 1 point. An over/under of 43.5 points has been set for the contest.

Interested in live betting the Jaguars/Buccaneers game this week? Here are some numbers and trends to help guide you with your in-game wagers.

Sign up to live bet on the Jaguars-Buccaneers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Jaguars vs Buccaneers on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jaguars vs. Buccaneers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Jaguars have had the lead eight times, have trailed five times, and have been knotted up one time.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 3.9 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 2.4 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Buccaneers have been winning after the first quarter in three games, have been losing after the first quarter in nine games, and have been tied after the first quarter in two games .

2nd Quarter

In 14 games this season, the Jaguars have outscored their opponent in the second quarter four times, been outscored six times, and been knotted up four times.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 5.9 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 6.1 points on average in the second quarter.

This year, the Buccaneers have won the second quarter in six games, lost the second quarter in six games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

In 14 games this year, the Jaguars have won the third quarter eight times, been outscored four times, and been knotted up two times.

Offensively, Jacksonville is averaging 6.8 points in the third quarter (fourth-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 5.7 points on average in the third quarter (26th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Buccaneers have won the third quarter in five games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in eight games, and been tied in the third quarter in one game.

4th Quarter

In 14 games this season, the Jaguars have won the fourth quarter five times, been outscored seven times, and tied two times.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 6.1 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up eight points on average in that quarter.

This year, the Buccaneers have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in six games, lost that quarter in six games, and they've tied in that quarter in two games.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 16 In-Game Primers

Jaguars vs. Buccaneers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Jaguars have led after the first half in eight games (8-0 in those contests), have trailed after the first half in five games (0-5), and have been knotted up after the first half in one game (0-1) in 2023.

The Buccaneers have had the lead six times, have been behind six times, and have been knotted up two times at the completion of the first half this season.

2nd Half

The Jaguars have outscored their opponent in the second half in seven games this season (5-2 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in six games (3-3), and they've tied in the second half in one game (0-1).

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 12.9 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 13.7 points on average in the second half.

This year, the Buccaneers have outscored their opponent in the second half in six games (5-1 in those contests), lost the second half in six games (2-4), and they've tied in the second half in two games (0-2).

Rep the Jaguars or the Buccaneers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.