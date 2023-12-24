The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play the Jacksonville Jaguars at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, December 24 at 4:05 PM ET. Our computer model projects the Buccaneers will earn a victory -- keep scrolling for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

The Buccaneers rank 23rd in total offense (314.9 yards per game) and 26th in total defense (359.9 yards allowed per game) this year. In terms of total yards, the Jaguars rank 12th in the NFL (342 total yards per game) and 27th on defense (360.1 total yards allowed per contest).

Jaguars vs. Buccaneers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Buccaneers by 2) Over (41.5) Buccaneers 23, Jaguars 21

Jaguars Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Jaguars based on the moneyline is 48.8%.

Jacksonville has won eight games against the spread this season, failing to cover six times.

The Jaguars have been an underdog by 2 points or more six times this year, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

In 2023, seven Jacksonville games have gone over the point total.

This season, Jaguars games have resulted in an average scoring total of 43.5, which is two points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Buccaneers Betting Info

Based on this game's moneyline, the Buccaneers have an implied win probability of 56.5%.

Tampa Bay has put together a 9-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Buccaneers have been favored by 2 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

So far this season, six of Tampa Bay's 14 games have hit the over.

Buccaneers games this season have posted an average total of 41.4, which is 0.1 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Jaguars vs. Buccaneers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tampa Bay 21.1 20.7 16.3 17 24.8 23.5 Jacksonville 22.8 22.4 20.1 23.3 26.3 21.2

