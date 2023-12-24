Jamal Agnew has a favorable matchup when his Jacksonville Jaguars meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16 (Sunday, 4:05 PM ET). The Buccaneers allow 263.9 passing yards per game, second-worst in the NFL.

Agnew's 11 receptions (on 14 total targets) have led to 160 yards receiving (and an average of 17.8 per game) and one score.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Agnew and the Jaguars with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Agnew vs. the Buccaneers

Agnew vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): No games

No games 10 players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Tampa Bay in the 2023 season.

The Buccaneers have allowed 18 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The pass defense of the Buccaneers is allowing 263.9 yards per game this year, which ranks 31st in the league.

The Buccaneers have the No. 20 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 19 this season (1.4 per game).

Watch Jaguars vs Buccaneers on Fubo!

Jaguars Player Previews

Jamal Agnew Receiving Props vs. the Buccaneers

Receiving Yards: 23.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Agnew with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Agnew Receiving Insights

Agnew has gone over on his receiving yards prop in one of three games (33.3%).

Agnew has received 2.8% of his team's 509 passing attempts this season (14 targets).

He has been targeted 14 times this season, averaging 11.4 yards per target.

Agnew has had a touchdown catch in one of six games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

He has scored one of his team's 33 offensive touchdowns this season (3.0%).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Agnew's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Ravens 12/17/2023 Week 15 2 TAR / 2 REC / 70 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/19/2023 Week 7 6 TAR / 4 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/8/2023 Week 5 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 9/24/2023 Week 3 5 TAR / 4 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 9/17/2023 Week 2 1 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.