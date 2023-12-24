How to Watch Nevada vs. Georgia Tech on TV or Live Stream - December 24
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Nevada Wolf Pack (11-1) carry a four-game winning streak into a road matchup versus the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-3), winners of four straight as well. It tips at 9:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Sunday, December 24, 2023.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Nevada Stats Insights
- The Wolf Pack are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points higher than the 39.6% the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents.
- In games Nevada shoots higher than 39.6% from the field, it is 11-0 overall.
- The Wolf Pack are the 130th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Yellow Jackets rank 15th.
- The Wolf Pack put up 79.3 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 71 the Yellow Jackets allow.
- Nevada has an 11-0 record when putting up more than 71 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Georgia Tech Stats Insights
- The Yellow Jackets' 41.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Wolf Pack have allowed to their opponents (38.8%).
- This season, Georgia Tech has a 7-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 38.8% from the field.
- The Yellow Jackets are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wolf Pack sit at 288th.
- The Yellow Jackets score an average of 72.4 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 64.8 the Wolf Pack allow to opponents.
- Georgia Tech has a 6-2 record when allowing fewer than 79.3 points.
Nevada Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Nevada scored 76.9 points per game last season in home games, which was 10.1 more points than it averaged in away games (66.8).
- When playing at home, the Wolf Pack surrendered 3.4 fewer points per game (64.1) than on the road (67.5).
- In terms of three-pointers, Nevada performed better at home last season, making 6.9 three-pointers per game with a 34.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage in road games.
Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Georgia Tech averaged 72.7 points per game at home last season, and 66.6 on the road.
- At home, the Yellow Jackets conceded 69 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.8).
- Beyond the arc, Georgia Tech sunk more triples away (8.4 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, but it put up a lower percentage on the road (33.9%) than at home (34.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nevada Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Hawaii
|W 72-66
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/21/2023
|Temple
|W 80-56
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/22/2023
|TCU
|W 88-75
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/24/2023
|Georgia Tech
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/30/2023
|Fresno Pacific
|-
|Lawlor Events Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Fresno State
|-
|Save Mart Center
Georgia Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Penn State
|W 82-81
|Madison Square Garden
|12/21/2023
|UMass
|W 73-70
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Hawaii
|W 73-68
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/24/2023
|Nevada
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|1/6/2024
|Boston College
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.