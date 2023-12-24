Who’s the Best Team in the SWAC? See our Weekly SWAC Power Rankings
Find out how every SWAC team measures up to the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.
SWAC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Southern
- Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 21-7
- Overall Rank: 198th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th
- Last Game: W 82-49 vs Wiley
Next Game
- Opponent: Ecclesia
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
2. Jackson State
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 17-14
- Overall Rank: 272nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 60th
- Last Game: L 100-76 vs Gonzaga
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Northwestern
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Peacock
3. Alabama State
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 15-13
- Overall Rank: 283rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th
- Last Game: L 82-62 vs Auburn
Next Game
- Opponent: @ South Florida
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Texas Southern
- Current Record: 1-9 | Projected Record: 14-14
- Overall Rank: 304th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th
- Last Game: L 87-65 vs Samford
Next Game
- Opponent: Biblical Studies-Houston
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
5. Florida A&M
- Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 15-12
- Overall Rank: 306th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st
- Last Game: L 69-56 vs UCF
Next Game
- Opponent: @ South Carolina
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
6. Prairie View A&M
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 15-14
- Overall Rank: 310th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 80th
- Last Game: L 82-56 vs Rice
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UTSA
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Alcorn State
- Current Record: 1-12 | Projected Record: 7-23
- Overall Rank: 335th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st
- Last Game: L 79-75 vs George Washington
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Jackson State
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: HBCUGo
8. Bethune-Cookman
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 8-21
- Overall Rank: 340th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 347th
- Last Game: L 55-54 vs Chicago State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UCF
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Grambling
- Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 6-23
- Overall Rank: 342nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 82nd
- Last Game: L 96-57 vs Florida
Next Game
- Opponent: Biblical Studies-Houston
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2
10. UAPB
- Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 5-22
- Overall Rank: 349th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 48th
- Last Game: W 125-75 vs Ecclesia
Next Game
- Opponent: Alabama A&M
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
11. Alabama A&M
- Current Record: 1-11 | Projected Record: 3-28
- Overall Rank: 357th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 163rd
- Last Game: L 83-67 vs South Alabama
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Georgia
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
12. Mississippi Valley State
- Current Record: 0-12 | Projected Record: 2-29
- Overall Rank: 359th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th
- Last Game: L 107-48 vs Baylor
Next Game
- Opponent: @ San Francisco
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
