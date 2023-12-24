Should you wager on Tank Bigsby finding his way into the end zone in the Jacksonville Jaguars' upcoming Week 16 matchup versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which kicks off at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Tank Bigsby score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a TD)

Bigsby has rushed for 84 yards (7.6 per game) on 37 carries with two touchdowns.

Bigsby also has 6 receiving yards on one catch (0.5 yards per game) ..

Bigsby has run for a touchdown in two games this season.

Tank Bigsby Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Colts 7 13 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Texans 2 10 1 0 0 0 Week 4 Falcons 3 10 0 0 0 0 Week 5 @Bills 3 8 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Colts 3 2 0 1 6 0 Week 7 @Saints 2 2 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Steelers 3 9 0 0 0 0 Week 10 49ers 3 5 0 0 0 0 Week 11 Titans 9 21 0 0 0 0 Week 12 @Texans 1 6 0 0 0 0 Week 15 Ravens 1 -2 0 0 0 0

