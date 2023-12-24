Will Travis Etienne Score a Touchdown Against the Buccaneers in Week 16?
When the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers go head to head in Week 16 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET, will Travis Etienne hit paydirt? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue reading.
Will Travis Etienne score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?
Odds to score a TD this game: -200 (Bet $20.00 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Etienne has 229 attempts for a team-high 837 rushing yards (59.8 per game) and nine touchdowns.
- Etienne also has 48 catches for 411 yards (29.4 per game) and one touchdown.
- Etienne has recorded multiple rushing TDs in three games, and has scored in six games.
- He has had a touchdown catch in one of 14 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.
Travis Etienne Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Colts
|18
|77
|1
|5
|27
|0
|Week 2
|Chiefs
|12
|40
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Week 3
|Texans
|19
|88
|0
|4
|50
|0
|Week 4
|Falcons
|20
|55
|0
|3
|17
|0
|Week 5
|@Bills
|26
|136
|2
|4
|48
|0
|Week 6
|Colts
|18
|55
|2
|3
|28
|0
|Week 7
|@Saints
|14
|53
|2
|3
|24
|0
|Week 8
|@Steelers
|24
|79
|0
|3
|70
|1
|Week 10
|49ers
|9
|35
|0
|2
|9
|0
|Week 11
|Titans
|14
|52
|0
|3
|7
|0
|Week 12
|@Texans
|20
|56
|0
|4
|30
|0
|Week 13
|Bengals
|11
|45
|1
|4
|34
|0
|Week 14
|@Browns
|14
|35
|1
|4
|37
|0
|Week 15
|Ravens
|10
|31
|0
|4
|28
|0
