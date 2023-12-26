Find the injury report for the Orlando Magic (17-11), which currently has four players listed on it, as the Magic ready for their matchup against the Washington Wizards (5-23) at Capital One Arena on Tuesday, December 26 at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Magic's most recent contest on Saturday ended in a 117-110 win against the Pacers. Paolo Banchero recorded 34 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Magic.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Markelle Fultz PG Out Knee 11.4 3.4 4 Joe Ingles SF Questionable Ankle 4.9 2.8 3.4 Jalen Suggs SG Questionable Wrist 12.4 3.5 2.5 Kevon Harris SG Out Coach'S Decision

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Wizards Injuries: Delon Wright: Out (Knee), Johnny Davis: Out (Calf)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Magic vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MNMT and BSFL

MNMT and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.