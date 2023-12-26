The Orlando Magic (17-11) hit the road in Southeast Division action against the Washington Wizards (5-23) on December 26, 2023. This is the third matchup between the squads this season.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Wizards and Magic, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Magic vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Magic vs Wizards Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Magic Stats Insights

This season, the Magic have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% lower than the 50% of shots the Wizards' opponents have hit.

Orlando has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 50% from the field.

The Magic are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 30th.

The Magic average 13.5 fewer points per game (113.1) than the Wizards give up (126.6).

Orlando has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 126.6 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Magic are scoring 11.5 more points per game (118.9) than they are on the road (107.4).

Orlando allows 107.5 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 113.2 away from home.

In home games, the Magic are averaging 1.1 more treys per game (10.5) than when playing on the road (9.4). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (36.0%) compared to in road games (31.1%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Magic Injuries