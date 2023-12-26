Player prop betting options for Paolo Banchero, Kyle Kuzma and others are available in the Orlando Magic-Washington Wizards matchup at Capital One Arena on Tuesday (starting at 7:00 PM ET).

Magic vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSFL

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Magic vs Wizards Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -102) 7.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: +164)

Banchero's 21.2 points per game average is 3.3 fewer than Tuesday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 6.9 -- is 0.6 less than his prop bet over/under for Tuesday's game (7.5).

Tuesday's assist over/under for Banchero (4.5) is the exact same as his year-long assist average.

Banchero has hit 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: -139) 4.5 (Over: -139) 1.5 (Over: +116)

Tuesday's over/under for Franz Wagner is 22.5. That is 2.2 more than his season average.

He has pulled down 5.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.

Wagner has picked up 3.9 assists per game, 0.6 lower than his prop bet on Tuesday (4.5).

He makes 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet total on Tuesday (1.5).

Cole Anthony Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: -141) 4.5 (Over: -114) 1.5 (Over: +104)

The 16.5-point prop total for Cole Anthony on Tuesday is 1.5 higher than his season scoring average, which is 15.

His rebounding average -- 4.5 -- equals his over/under on Tuesday.

Anthony's assist average -- 3.7 -- is 0.8 lower than Tuesday's over/under (4.5).

Anthony has made 1.4 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: +100)

Kuzma's 23 points per game are 0.5 points higher than Tuesday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 6.2 -- is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

Kuzma averages 4.2 assists, 0.7 more than Tuesday's over/under.

Kuzma, at 2.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.1 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

Tyus Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: -161) 6.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: +102)

Tyus Jones has recorded 12.3 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.2 points fewer than Tuesday's points prop total.

He has collected three rebounds per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (2.5).

Jones' season-long assist average -- 5.4 per game -- is 1.1 assists lower than Tuesday's assist over/under (6.5).

Jones has hit 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

