Paolo Banchero is a player to watch when the Orlando Magic (17-11) and the Washington Wizards (5-23) face off at Capital One Arena on Tuesday. Gametime is set for 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Magic vs. Wizards

Game Day: Tuesday, December 26

Tuesday, December 26 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

How to Watch on TV: MNMT, BSFL

Magic's Last Game

The Magic won their most recent game versus the Pacers, 117-110, on Saturday. Banchero starred with 34 points, and also had seven boards and four assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Paolo Banchero 34 7 4 1 0 0 Franz Wagner 24 6 0 1 0 0 Gary Harris 15 1 3 2 0 2

Magic Players to Watch

Banchero averages 21.2 points, 6.9 boards and 4.5 assists, making 47% of his shots from the floor and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.

Franz Wagner contributes with 20.3 points per game, plus 5.8 boards and 3.9 assists.

The Magic receive 15 points, 4.5 boards and 3.7 assists per game from Cole Anthony.

Jalen Suggs' averages for the season are 12.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists, making 47.1% of his shots from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.

The Magic get 11.9 points per game from Moritz Wagner, plus 4.2 boards and 1.2 assists.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Paolo Banchero 25 7.9 4.4 0.8 0.4 1.2 Franz Wagner 20.4 6.1 5.1 1 0.2 0.7 Cole Anthony 14 4.1 3.5 0.8 0.5 1.2 Goga Bitadze 6.4 5.4 1.6 0.4 1.8 0.1 Moritz Wagner 10.8 4 1.2 0.5 0.3 0.4

