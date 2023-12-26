Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards (5-23) face Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic (17-11) at Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia on Tuesday, December 26, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET.

Magic vs. Wizards Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT and BSFL

MNMT and BSFL Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena

Paolo Banchero vs. Kyle Kuzma Fantasy Comparison

Stat Paolo Banchero Kyle Kuzma Total Fantasy Pts 1009.6 1011.8 Fantasy Pts Per Game 36.1 36.1 Fantasy Rank 35 35

Paolo Banchero vs. Kyle Kuzma Insights

Paolo Banchero & the Magic

Banchero is posting 21.2 points, 4.5 assists and 6.9 boards per contest.

The Magic's +78 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 113.1 points per game (20th in the NBA) while giving up 110.4 per contest (fifth in the league).

Orlando comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 2.9 boards. It is pulling down 43.6 rebounds per game (17th in the league) compared to its opponents' 40.7 per outing.

The Magic connect on 10 three-pointers per game (29th in the league), 2.1 fewer than their opponents (12.1). They are shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc (29th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 36.9%.

Orlando has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 13.9 per game (22nd in NBA action) while forcing 15.2 (second in the league).

Kyle Kuzma & the Wizards

Kuzma provides the Wizards 23.0 points, 6.2 boards and 4.2 assists per contest. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Wizards have been outscored by 9.6 points per game (posting 117 points per game, 10th in league, while giving up 126.6 per contest, 30th in NBA) and have a -267 scoring differential.

Washington averages 39.2 rebounds per game (30th in league) while allowing 49.4 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 10.2 boards per game.

The Wizards knock down 12.3 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) at a 35.8% rate (20th in NBA), compared to the 13.3 their opponents make, shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc.

Washington forces 13.6 turnovers per game (12th in league) while committing 13.5 (18th in NBA).

Paolo Banchero vs. Kyle Kuzma Advanced Stats

Stat Paolo Banchero Kyle Kuzma Plus/Minus Per Game -0.3 -8.9 Usage Percentage 28.2% 31.3% True Shooting Pct 55.3% 55.8% Total Rebound Pct 11.6% 10.8% Assist Pct 21.1% 21.6%

