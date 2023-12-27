For those wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Austin Watson a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Austin Watson score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Watson stats and insights

Watson has scored in one of 16 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.

Watson has zero points on the power play.

Watson averages 0.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Panthers defensive stats

On defense, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 86 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.2 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Watson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 6:24 Away L 4-2 12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 6:48 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 4:20 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 8:02 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 9:33 Away L 8-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 6:12 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 4:01 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 6:38 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 5:22 Home W 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 6:46 Home W 6-4

Lightning vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

