Will Brandon Hagel Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 27?
On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning square off with the Florida Panthers. Is Brandon Hagel going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Brandon Hagel score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Hagel stats and insights
- Hagel has scored in nine of 35 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.
- Hagel has picked up four assists on the power play.
- Hagel averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.9%.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have conceded 86 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.
Hagel recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|21:31
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|18:29
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|17:20
|Home
|W 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|19:56
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|19:19
|Away
|W 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|20:12
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Kraken
|2
|0
|2
|22:55
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|17:07
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/6/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|19:36
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|17:48
|Home
|W 4-0
Lightning vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
