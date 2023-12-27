The Tampa Bay Lightning, including Brandon Hagel, are in action Wednesday against the Florida Panthers at Amalie Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Hagel's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Brandon Hagel vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Hagel Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Hagel has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 18:49 on the ice per game.

Hagel has scored a goal in nine of 35 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Hagel has a point in 19 of 35 games this year, with multiple points in eight of them.

In 15 of 35 games this season, Hagel has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Hagel goes over his points over/under is 56.1%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hagel going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.

Hagel Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 86 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+10) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 35 Games 4 28 Points 1 10 Goals 0 18 Assists 1

