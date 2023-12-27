The Tampa Bay Lightning, Brayden Point among them, meet the Florida Panthers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Amalie Arena. Prop bets for Point in that upcoming Lightning-Panthers matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Brayden Point vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Point Season Stats Insights

Point has averaged 20:15 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -7).

In Point's 35 games played this season he's scored in 11 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Point has a point in 21 of 35 games this season, with multiple points in nine of them.

Point has an assist in 16 of 35 games this season, with multiple assists on five occasions.

Point's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 66.7% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Point going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 47.6%.

Point Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 86 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +10.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 35 Games 4 38 Points 5 16 Goals 4 22 Assists 1

