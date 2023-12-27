Clay County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Clay County, Florida today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Clay County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Miami Beach HS at Ridgeview High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Orange Park, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clay County High School at Fort Walton Beach High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Fort Walton Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
