The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming game against the Florida Panthers is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Conor Sheary light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Conor Sheary score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Sheary stats and insights

Sheary has scored in one of 18 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.

Sheary has zero points on the power play.

Sheary averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.7%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers defensive stats

On defense, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 86 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.2 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sheary recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 10:23 Away W 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 7:12 Home W 5-4 12/19/2023 Blues 1 0 1 11:08 Home W 6-1 12/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:46 Away L 4-2 12/14/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 12:17 Away W 7-4 11/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 0:35 Away W 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 13:22 Away L 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:23 Away W 6-4 11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 13:06 Away L 4-2 10/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:34 Home L 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.