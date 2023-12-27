Franz Wagner and his Orlando Magic teammates take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 26, Wagner posted 28 points, eight rebounds and nine assists in a 127-119 win against the Wizards.

With prop bets available for Wagner, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Franz Wagner Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 20.5 20.1 Rebounds 5.5 5.9 6.2 Assists 4.5 4.0 5.2 PRA -- 30.4 31.5 PR -- 26.4 26.3 3PM 1.5 1.3 0.8



Franz Wagner Insights vs. the 76ers

Wagner has taken 16.5 shots per game this season and made 7.6 per game, which account for 19.0% and 18.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 13.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.3 per game.

Wagner's opponents, the 76ers, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 103.1 possessions per game, while his Magic average 102.6 per game, which ranks 21st among NBA teams.

The 76ers give up 111.2 points per game, sixth-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the 76ers are sixth in the NBA, conceding 42.4 rebounds per contest.

Conceding 25.9 assists per game, the 76ers are the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the 76ers are fifth in the NBA, allowing 11.3 makes per contest.

Franz Wagner vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/1/2023 36 13 4 2 1 0 2 1/30/2023 38 19 6 3 2 0 2 11/27/2022 27 17 3 2 1 1 0 11/25/2022 36 24 4 1 1 0 1

