Highlands County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:33 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Highlands County, Florida? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Highlands County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
DeSoto County High School at Lake Placid High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Lake Placid, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hardee High School at Lake Placid High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Lake Placid, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Frostproof Middle-Senior High School at Lake Placid High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Lake Placid, FL
- Conference: 3A - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Meade High School at Lake Placid High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Lake Placid, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
