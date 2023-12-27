On Wednesday, December 27, 2023, the Orlando Magic (18-11) hit the court against the Philadelphia 76ers (20-9) at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and NBCS-PH.

Magic vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and NBCS-PH

BSFL and NBCS-PH Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Magic vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Magic vs 76ers Additional Info

Magic vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Magic have a +86 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.9 points per game. They're putting up 113.6 points per game to rank 18th in the league and are giving up 110.7 per outing to rank fifth in the NBA.

The 76ers are outscoring opponents by 10.8 points per game, with a +311 scoring differential overall. They put up 122 points per game (fourth in NBA) and give up 111.2 per outing (sixth in league).

The teams combine to score 235.6 points per game, 10.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams score 221.9 points per game combined, 3.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Orlando has won 20 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.

Philadelphia has compiled a 20-9-0 ATS record so far this season.

Magic Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Paolo Banchero 23.5 -120 21.3 Franz Wagner 22.5 -125 20.5

Magic and 76ers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Magic +10000 +4000 - 76ers +1400 +600 -

